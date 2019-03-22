Shahrukh Khan TROLLS Karan Johar; Reacts To His Like On An ABUSIVE Tweet For Him
Last night, Karan Johar ended up liking an abusive tweet for Shahrukh Khan and hell went loose. Netizens began dissing Karan for his 'like' and started calling him 'snake' and what not! About an hour ago, Karan Johar clarified that he didn't do it and it happened because of technical glitches. He wrote, "Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!" [sic]
And now, Shahrukh Khan has reacted to entire controversy and man, you will love his sassy tweet!
SRK Trolls Karan In The Sassiest Way
SRK wrote, "I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it's more fun." [sic]
How Netizens Reacted To SRK’s Tweet
мя. Khan (خان) @Mr_Bachan: "I know one thing clearly that he did this to promote kesari In that tweet that guy shows kesari greater than zero... Thats all this gay wants and he liked it so he will promote kesari
Unfortunately, Fans Were Not Ready To Forgive KJo
Rahul R Upadhyay@its_R2U: "We have to learn from SRK that how he is keeping all conditions calm. But you r too innocent to understand these social media tricks sir.🙏🏻 #ShameOnKaranJohar." [sic]
Fans Pour Love On SRK For His Take On Entire Controversy
ASHRAFUL HAQUE MAZUMDER @ashraful_srk: "And the KING describes why he is called the KING OF HEARTS ♥♥." [sic]
ѕяк_z_נυиgℓℓу_вιℓℓу ❣ @RomaIsrani: "U never Fail to Surprise us With Ur Kindness Man. Anyways . I love You So much Shah Rukh." [sic]
Ananya Chauhan @Ananyachauhan: "Why you are like this..♥You always forgive such looser. But always remember these people just need an opportunity to use them against you
Love you a lot #SRK 😍 ♥" [sic]
