Shahrukh Khan TROLLS Karan Johar; Reacts To His Like On An ABUSIVE Tweet For Him

SRK Trolls Karan In The Sassiest Way

SRK wrote, "I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn't come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it's more fun." [sic]

How Netizens Reacted To SRK’s Tweet

мя. Khan (خان) @Mr_Bachan: "I know one thing clearly that he did this to promote kesari In that tweet that guy shows kesari greater than zero... Thats all this gay wants and he liked it so he will promote kesari

Unfortunately, Fans Were Not Ready To Forgive KJo

Rahul R Upadhyay@its_R2U: "We have to learn from SRK that how he is keeping all conditions calm. But you r too innocent to understand these social media tricks sir.🙏🏻 #ShameOnKaranJohar." [sic]

Fans Pour Love On SRK For His Take On Entire Controversy

ASHRAFUL HAQUE MAZUMDER @ashraful_srk: "And the KING describes why he is called the KING OF HEARTS ♥♥." [sic]

ѕяк_z_נυиgℓℓу_вιℓℓу ❣ @RomaIsrani: "U never Fail to Surprise us With Ur Kindness Man. Anyways . I love You So much Shah Rukh." [sic]

Ananya Chauhan @Ananyachauhan: "Why you are like this..♥You always forgive such looser. But always remember these people just need an opportunity to use them against you

Love you a lot #SRK 😍 ♥" [sic]