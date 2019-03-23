Inside Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal & Rajkummar Rao Caught Rehearsing For Filmfare Awards!

Tonight (March 23, 2019), 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards will take place and many celebs are expected to attend the gala night! Before the grand celebration, we have got our hands on a few inside pictures, in which actors like Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are seen rehearsing for the award night!

Seen here is Shahrukh Khan, striking a pose with Rajkummar Rao and Shiamak Davar, while rehearsing for Filmfare awards!

In the another picture, Shahrukh Khan & Vicky Kaushal can be seen prepping up for their act and boy, we can't wait enough to watch their final act!

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Delhi government has written to the Union Health Ministry, the Maharashtra public health department and the organisers of the Filmfare Awards to 'stop the advertisement, promotion and sponsorships' of tobacco brands in the 64th edition of the awards.

Additional Director in Delhi Health Department Dr S K Arora, who was earlier heading Delhi State Tobacco Control cell, wrote the letters in his personal capacity saying such kind of advertisements and promotions were violation of COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act) and the Food Safety and Standard Act.

"The main sponsor of the 64th Film Fare Award Ceremony is the leading brand of tobaccos. The advertisements for the same are going on in various medias through out India," he said.