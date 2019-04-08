English
    Shahrukh Khan Might Not Star In Don 3; Ranveer Singh To Replace Him In The Action-Thriller?

    When Shahrukh Khan reprised Amitabh Bachchan's role in the official remake of 'Don', the actor left a lasting impression with his character with grey shades in the film. People loved him in Don 2 as well. It's been a while since we have been hearing about the makers planning a third film in the franchise.

    But now, the latest report in a leading tabloid has left us heartbroken. Want to know why? Then, scroll down to read.

    Shahrukh Khan Has Opted Out Of Don 3, Suggests Latest Reports

    As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, King Khan has walked out of the franchise. The daily quoted a source as saying, "Khan has opted out of Don 3 for personal reasons and the Zoya Akhtar production franchise is still in the works, but with Khan bowing out, she is left without the main lead."

    Ranveer Singh To Step Into His Shoes?

    Reportedly, Ranveer Singh might replace SRK in Don 3. The source further told the tabloid, "We hear she has approached her favorite actor Ranveer Singh for Khan's spot and the two are still in talks."

    Who Will Play The Leading Lady In Don 3?

    The report further stated that if Ranveer Singh signs on then Zoya will consider another favourite of hers- Katrina Kaif for the female lead.

    The Other Side

    Earlier when Farhan Akhtar was asked about Don 3, the actor denied working on the film and teaming up with SRK for any project.

    Farhan himself is quite busy with films. The actor recently wrapped up Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink and will soon begin work on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.

    Coming back to Don 3, with so many speculations around the film, we just hope that the makers make some announcement and give us a clear picture.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
