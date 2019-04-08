Shahrukh Khan Might Not Star In Don 3; Ranveer Singh To Replace Him In The Action-Thriller?

Shahrukh Khan Has Opted Out Of Don 3, Suggests Latest Reports

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, King Khan has walked out of the franchise. The daily quoted a source as saying, "Khan has opted out of Don 3 for personal reasons and the Zoya Akhtar production franchise is still in the works, but with Khan bowing out, she is left without the main lead."

Ranveer Singh To Step Into His Shoes?

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh might replace SRK in Don 3. The source further told the tabloid, "We hear she has approached her favorite actor Ranveer Singh for Khan's spot and the two are still in talks."

Who Will Play The Leading Lady In Don 3?

The report further stated that if Ranveer Singh signs on then Zoya will consider another favourite of hers- Katrina Kaif for the female lead.

The Other Side

Earlier when Farhan Akhtar was asked about Don 3, the actor denied working on the film and teaming up with SRK for any project.

Farhan himself is quite busy with films. The actor recently wrapped up Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink and will soon begin work on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.