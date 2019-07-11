Shakti Kapoor Has A FUNNY Reaction To Reports Of Daughter Shraddha's Wedding With Rohan Shrestha!

Wedding Bells For Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha?

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that Shraddha and Rohan are planning to tie the knot by 2020. It also read that the preps for the wedding have already started and Shraddha's mother, Shivangi Kapoor is coming up with a lot of ideas about the wedding.

Please Don't Forget To Invite Me Too, Says Shakti Kapoor

When IANS called up Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor, he dismissed these reports and said, "Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding!"

Shakti Kapoor's Hilarious Reply

He further added, "Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know."

On The Work Front

Shraddha will be next seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho where she plays a cop. The actress is also a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D'.