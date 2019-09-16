Shakuntala Devi First Look: Vidya Balan Looks Ditto Like The Ace Mathematician!

Vidya Balan's name has always been synonymous with challenging roles. Sometime back, it was reported that the actress will be seen essaying the role of ace mathematician aka 'Human Computer' Shakuntala Devi in her biopic.

The film is all set to hit the shooting floors in London. But before that, the makers unveiled Vidya's first look from the film. In the newly-released still, the 'Tumhari Sulu' actress is seen flaunting a short haircut and wearing a red sari and a bindi.

Vidya took to her Twitter page to unveil her first look and wrote, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi." (sic)

Check out her tweet here.

The film will be helmed by Anu Menon. She was quoted as saying in an official statement, "I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically."

She further added, "From Vidya to the rest of the cast and crew and my producers- Vikram and Sony Pictures Network Productions, I am so glad that all the elements have come forward. I'm delighted that everyone will finally get to witness it on the big screen."

Earlier, Vidya was quoted as saying by PTI, "I am extremely excited to play the 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn't normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that The Math Genius, The Human Computer, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm."

Shakuntala Devi is touted to be a unique tale of the human mind and relationships and will hit the big screens in summer 2020.

