Shamita Shetty's 40th Birthday Celebrations In Phuket: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Post Wishes!

The 'Sharara girl' Shamita Shetty celebrates her 40th birthday today. The actress is currently in Phuket, Thailand with her sister Shilpa Shetty, brother-in-law Raj Kundra and her close friends to ring in her special day. The Shetty sisters have been flooding their social media timelines with pictures from their Phuket diaries and Shamita's birthday celebrations.

Shilpa and Raj wished Shamity in the cutest way possible with heart-felt messages. Check out the pictures and videos here-

Beach Vibes Birthday girl Shamita Shetty is seen here chilling by the beach-side. The Birthday Girl Cannot Keep Calm Shamita shared this cute picture with a caption that read, "Coz my #shamsters gangstas!! #friendslikefamily #friendsforever #instapic #instalove." It's Selfie Time! Shamita clicks a selfie with her sister Shilpa and their gang of pals. Raj Kundra's Heart-warming Post For Shamita Sharing this picture from Shamita's birthday celebrations, her brother-in-law Raj Kundra penned, "Wish you nothing but the best @shamitashetty_official thank you for being not just a fab sister but a best friend that's always tells it how it is! Hope this birthday is the beginning of many wonderful things In your life! #family #happiness #love #happybirthday."

Shamita's sister Shilpa posted a video from Shamita's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Now that you are finally 18 u can go and vote.. but in the meanwhile I vote u the best sister in the world.. Happy Birthday @shamitashetty_official ,my crazy, fun , hottie and magnificent #tunki may your spirit be full of fire and you light up all our lives with your brilliance 🤗🧿💃🏽🎂 Wishing all your dreams to manifest cause u deserve it and more 🤗♥️Shine on my #shamster😘#birthday #birthdaygirl #sistersquad #sis #love #friends #phuketdiaries #memories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Feb 1, 2019 at 8:36am PST

Meanwhile, here are some more pictures and videos from Shamita's Phuket diaries.

View this post on Instagram #Shamsters gangsters 👑 A post shared by Rohini iyer (@rohiniyer) on Jan 31, 2019 at 6:07am PST

View this post on Instagram Yoga moment 💖💖💖 A post shared by Kiran Bawa (@kiranbawa76) on Jan 31, 2019 at 9:18pm PST

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Drop Major Couple Goals At Winter Gala In Beverley Hills! [SEE PICTURES]