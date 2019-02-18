Shilpa Shetty's Sister Shamita Shetty SLAMMED For Misbehaving With A Fan; Justifies Herself Later

Shamita Shetty gets trolled on her misbehaver with a fan: Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Actress Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita Shetty gets massively slammed by netizens for behaving rude with a female fan. It all happened when popular photo-journalist Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shamita Shetty and it received a lot of criticism. Owing to all the negative comments, Viral Bhayani has however deleted the post but Shamita Shetty chose to justify herself.

Shamita wrote on her Instagram page, "Feel sad today ......Nobody really understands the state of mind of an artist .i was rushing out of the place with an emergency to attend too, with a slip disc in my neck .. I don't wanto get into details of that but I still complied with a photo to my fans waiting there but it was taking so long that I was getting impatient..."

"I can't walk around with a board that I'm under medical treatment for a very painful neck slip disc but try to keep a smile on my face & did take pic n helped her take the pic as she was struggling with the right lighting .Im aware as celebrities we are constantly judged especially in the world of social media where it's very easy for people to say things .."

"I take it in my stride but there's no need to hit below the belt..it's because I cared that I still took those photo s . I love my fans n respect the love and admiration they give me and that will always be a constant in my life !! In the normal case I wouldn't want to clarify but felt the need to this time . I'm falliable as I'm a human being and do hurt. We all have bad days.. maybe that was mine.. That doesn't make us bad people.. Sending you all positivity , love and light .🙏♥." [sic]