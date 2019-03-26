Shamshera: Details About Ranbir Kapoor's Role In The Film Revealed!

Ranbir To Play Father As Well As Son In The Film?

A Mid-day report stated that Ranbir will be seen doing a double role in the dacoit drama. The film which revolves around how a dacoit drive fights for their independence and their rights against the British Raj might have Ranbir playing the protagonist as well as the father of the central character.

It is also being said that he has been shooting for both simultaneously. This is the first time Ranbir would be essaying a double role on the big screen.

It's A Challenging Role For Ranbir

Speaking about the film, the actor had earlier said, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing."

He further added, "Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

Sanjay Dutt To Play Ranbir's Nemesis In The Film

"Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who's better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen," director Karan Malhotra earlier told Mirror.

Meanwhile The Film's Leading Lady Vaani Kapoor Has Begun Prepping For Her Role

As the actress plays a travelling performer in Shamshera, she has already started taking kathak classes to hone her dancing skills.