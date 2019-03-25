English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shamshera: Here's How Vaani Kapoor Is Prepping For Her Role In This Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt Film

    By
    |

    After wrapping her big ticket next 'Hrithik vs Tiger' in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor is currently shooting her next Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

    In this larger-than-life, high-octane entertainer directed by Karan Malhotra, Vaani is set to sizzle like never before as she plays the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India.

    vaani-kapoor

    Vaani is known to be a great dancer but for this role, she is set to challenge her dancing skills and push her limits as an artist. She needs to be extremely proficient in several classical dancing styles to be able to pull off the intricate choreography that is being set for her. 

    The actor has been honing her dancing skills by learning kathak for a few months now and she has been pulling in hours daily to perfect her dancing and body postures.

    ALSO READ: Inside Pics From Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer-Deepika Share A Kiss, SRK's Bromance With KJo

    Vaani Kapoor says, "Since Shamshera is set in a particular time, the dance sequences require me to have a very Indian, very classical body language, which is why I started taking kathak classes to learn the nuances and the grace. Karan specifically wanted me to adapt to a more traditional Indian dance form and break from the western style to do justice to the choreography that is being set for me."

    YRF's larger-than-life entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. 

    Stay tuned for more updates on this film.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Deserves A National Award For Her Film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'!

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue