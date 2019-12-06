Shanaya Kapoor: 'I Would Get Emotional And Just Die If Karan Johar Ever Directs Me'

Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid who is already a sensation in the social media platforms, has made her debut at le Bal in Paris recently. As per the reports, Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, is eagerly waiting to be launched in Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the star kid opened up about her Bollywood plans and much more. When she was asked whether she would like to be launched by Karan Johar, Shanaya said "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He (Karan) is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

Interestingly, Shanaya Kapoor is already a part of the film industry, as an assistant director. The 20-year-old has worked as an assistant director in the upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic, which has been titled as Gunjan Saxena-The Kargin Girl. The movie, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions stars Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the title role.

According to Shanaya, she wanted to be familiar with cinema before making her acting debut, and Karan Johar helped her. "Karan told me 'there is this movie that Janhvi is doing. It was a big jump from school. It was the best experience of my life. After being an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film," the star kid said.

When she was asked about her acting debut, the aspiring actress said: "I have not finalised anything yet. I don't want to rush into something. I think your first movie is like your baby, you are so protective. I am open to all kinds of scripts. I think the industry is changing so rapidly. The movies that you don't expect to do well, become blockbusters. It has become so content-based. I am looking and trying to find someone who is making a great film. There are so many directors. It will be an honour to work with them."

Also Read:

It's Official! Deepika Padukone And Karan Johar Are Back Together

Anushka Sharma And Karan Johar Mourn The Death Of Make-up Artist Subbu!