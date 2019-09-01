Shankar Mahadevan & His Sons Release A Groovy Track On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi!

Over the years, Bollywood has given us some fantastic tunes to celebrate the most endearing Indian festival, the Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is a new one to add to your playlist this Ganesh Chaturthi. Music composer Shankar Mahadevan has just released a new track titled 'Ganpati Bappa Padhaare', for which he has collaborated with his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan.

Shankar released the track on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, first presenting it on Zoom TV. In an Instagram video, Shankar said that they will be welcoming Ganapati with this song, which will definitely make us break out into a dance! While talking to Zoom, the singer and his sons discussed the instruments that are played on festive occasions.

Check out the song here -

Recently, Shankar was conferred the Padma Shri award, the third-highest civilian award in India, for his contributions to Indian music. Elated and humbled by this, Shankar tweeted, "It's a great honour & a privilege to accept the #PadmaShri award graciously from our honourable President #RamNathKovind @rashtrapatibhvn Thank you all for the endless love and support!!!" (sic)

