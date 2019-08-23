Shankar Mahadevan Says They Quit Saaho Since They Didn't Want To Share Credit With Other Composers

Wherever, you go the talk is only about Saaho. Such is the craze surrounding this Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

Initially, the makers of this big-budgeted venture that is pegged at Rs 350 crore, wanted to have famed music composers Shankar Eshaan Loy, who had given many a hit like Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai and most recently, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, on board, for scoring the music for the action-thriller.

However, things didn't work out and later, we got to know that the songs of the Sujeeth directorial have been set to tune by multiple composers like Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa and Badshah with additional tunes by Ghibran.

Recently, in an interview, Shankar Mahadevan of the Shankar-Eshaan-Loy trio revealed why the Saaho deal didn't work out. "The music company wanted to add a few songs from external composers. We are not very comfortable with that. Normally, we prefer to remain the sole composers of the film. That's why we decided to opt out."

He further spoke about the songs that the makers of the film had started working on. He said, "Just creatively... we were jamming on some ideas. Nowadays you see multi-composers happening on many of the films. They checked if it's okay with us. We said 'no'," the music composer had told IANS.

However, he added that he has nothing against the makers and said that he wished them luck.

Coming back to Saaho, the stage is set for a grand release on August 30 with virtually no competition from other films. The star cast besides the lead pair also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar amongst others. We hear that some high-octane action sequences will be a visual spectacle for the fans.

So, are you eagerly awaiting Saaho as we are? Hit the comment box below and let us know.