Sharman Joshi Feels He Is ‘Back In The Game’ Because Of Mission Mangal

Sharman Joshi is riding high on the success of his film Mission Mangal at the box office. Mission Mangal , directed by Jagan Shakti, has almost made it to the 200 Crore club. The 3 Idiots actor said, in a recent interview, that he feels he is back in the game now.

Speaking to DNA, Sharman said that he is happy with the love that the film is receiving, especially when he "heard the audiences applauded and stood up in theatres when Mangalyaan completed the mission."

He also spoke about how the movie played a significant role in his life, because he feels it put him back in the game. "It was a unique subject made in an entertaining way by R Balki, Akshay sir (Kumar) and Jagan (Shakti, director). They managed to find a balance between learning and at the same time made it a huge commercial success. I am back in the game because of this movie." The last commercially successful film that Sharman starred in was 3 Idiots, which also starred Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan.

He added, "The first time I heard the brief and read the script, I was excited. Initially, some of my friends were skeptical about what the film would portray about Mars. I told them that we will capture the technical aspects of the mission and also about the personal and professional lives of the people."

Mission Mangal also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan.

