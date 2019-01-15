English
    Sharman Joshi Responds To Raju Hirani MeToo Allegations; Tweets #IStandForRajuHirani

    Rajkumar Hirani was the latest in the Hindi film industry to be accused of sexual misconduct and abuse in a series of MeToo allegations having been made against various people in the course of the last few months. A female crew member who worked on the sets of the biopic Sanju accused Rajkumar Hirani of sexual abuse on more than one occasion between March 2018 and September 2018. Actor Sharman Joshi took to Twitter to respond to these allegations in defense of Rajkumar Hirani.

    Sharman Joshi took to Twitter and posted the following - "Raju Sir, is a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness, all the virtues one would imagine are non-existent in people today, someone I am absolutely inspired by and have learnt from and because of whom I believe I have gone onto being a better person, all I want to say Sir is that this too shall pass and I can imagine how demeaning it might be to even stand up for yourself in a situation such as this." He also tweeted,"#IStandForRajuHirani" (sic).

    Rajukmar Hirani had responded to these allegations on Sunday. In a statement he had said, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
