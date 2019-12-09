Sharmila Tagore's 75th Birthday Celebrations: Saif, Kareena & Taimur Take Her On A Tiger Safari

Wild Tales

A photo of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on their way to the tiger safari in an open jeep is going viral on the internet.

The Awesome Trio

In yet another snap, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen sharing a frame with the birthday girl, Sharmila Tagore.

All Things Bright

Soha Ali Khan, who was also a part of the celebrations, shared this picture on her Instagram story where one can see a beautifully-lit dining table in the midst of a forest. One can also catch a glimpse of Sharmila Tagore in this picture.

What A Sight!

Sharmila Tagore's son-in-law and Soha Ali Khan's hubby Kunal Kemmu, shared this click of a tiger which they spotted during the safari.

Soha Ali Khan's Heartfelt Post For Sharmila Tagore

Earlier in the morning, Soha wished her mommy dearest with a special post that read, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Birthday Love

Earlier in the morning, the 'Tum Mile' actress also shared a picture of Sharmila Tagore enjoying some pancakes with her granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is seated on her lap. She captioned the moment as, "Birthday pancakes."