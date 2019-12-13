Sharmila Tagore Heaps Praises On Kareena Kapoor: ‘You Have Been Wonderful, I Wish You Stay The Same’

Kareena Kapoor started off the second season of her radio show 'What Women Want', with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore as her first guest. During a touching conversation, Sharmila revealed what she loves about Kareena. From the fact that Kareena constantly keeps in touch with her, to Kareena being someone who does not make it difficult for her staff or the people around, Sharmila had a lot to praise her daughter-in-law for.

When Kareena asked Sharmila what is the one thing that she thinks Kareena is good at and the one thing she could improve, Sharmila said, "I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I sent you a message, you will invariably answer," she said, adding that although Saif would reply, Soha would take her time to do so.

She also loves how hospitable Kareena is. "If I am coming to the house, you will ask me what I like to eat and I get what I want. That must be the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table," she said.

Kareena is someone who does not draw too much attention to herself according to Sharmila. Narrating an incident to explain what she meant, Sharmila spoke about the time her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away. Kareena spent the day in the hospital with the rest of her family although it was her birthday next day. "I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say," said Sharmila.

When asked what Kareena could improve at, Sharmila just wished that she stays the same forever and does not get uptight about anything. "I have seen you work with your staff... Some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don't do that; you are intuitive," she added.

We are all going, 'Aww,' for the all the love Kareena was showered with, by her mother-in-law!

