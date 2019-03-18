Sharmila Tagore Praises Sara Ali Khan: 'She Is A Wonderful Actress, I Am Very Proud Of Her'

Sara Looks Very Much Like Her Mother, Says Sharmila

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan at the event, Sharmila Tagore said that she looks very much like her mother.

The Veteran Actress Is All Praises For Sara

Sharmila told media reporters, "I am so impressed with Sara in all her interviews more than the films." We too agree with her on this!

Sharmila Tagore Is Very Proud Of Sara

She further added, "Of course she is a wonderful actress but all her interviews shows that how humble, how polite, how savvy she is. I am very proud of her".

This Is What She Has To Say About The Constant Spotlight On Taimur

Sharmila Tagore said, "This is the age of social media. I am very old fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this".