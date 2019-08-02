English
    Shekhar Kapur's Nostalgic Post On 'Masoom' Goes Wrong; Netizens Say The Film Was Not 'Original'

    Shekhar Kapur's debut film 'Masoom' is considered to be one of his best works and enjoys a cult following over the years. Apart from Naseeruddin Shah-Shabana Azmi-Supriya Pathak's sparkling act, and Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar warming the cockles of your heart with their innocent performance as kids, the film had some beautiful songs by Gulzar.

    The film revolved around a family man whose life turns upside down when he discovers that he has an illegitimate kid from his past love affair.

    Recently, when the filmmaker took to his Twitter page to share a trivia about this classic, little did he know that it would ignite a controversy on social media. Sharing a poster of the film, Shekhar tweeted, "So many people that 'knew' wanted me to change the script of 'Masoom'. People that were famous, experienced and 'knowledgeable' told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive, unknown, unskilled and untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that." (sic)

    However, netizens quickly pointed out that the film wasn't an original script but took cue from Erich Segal's novel Man Woman Child, which was published a few months before Shekhar's directorial released in theatres. They slammed the director for not acknowledging the writer's work.

    Meanwhile, what do you folks think of this entire controversy? Do you feel the netizens are right in slamming the filmmaker?

