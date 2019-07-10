Sherlyn Chopra Goes All BOLD As She Wishes Team India For The World Cup!

The World Cup fever has taken the internet by storm. Sherlyn Chopra, the Indian model-turned-actress, took to Twitter to wish Team India. She shared a video in which she can be seen singing a rap - during the first semifinal match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

She rapped in Hindi that goes, "Yeah, haa, 83 me pehli baar, 2011 me number 2, karenge jamke vaar, Kiwi ho ya Kangaroo, Hitman maare chati century, ukhare gilli Bumrah ke Yorker, aao jitaye Team India ko, hausle apne zara buland kar, Go Team India, get the World Cup, Humara hain World Cup, kya."

While Sherlyn is looking all bold, as she can be seen flaunting ample cleavage, many users also slammed her by calling her 'plastic'.

A user also called out Sherlyn Chopra for her 'cheap stunts' and wrote, "Can you stop trying to gain attention by wishing the nation using your cheap stunts?"