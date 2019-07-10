English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sherlyn Chopra Goes All BOLD As She Wishes Team India For The World Cup!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The World Cup fever has taken the internet by storm. Sherlyn Chopra, the Indian model-turned-actress, took to Twitter to wish Team India. She shared a video in which she can be seen singing a rap - during the first semifinal match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

    sherlyn-chopra-goes-all-bold-as-she-wishes-team-india-for-the-world-cup

    She rapped in Hindi that goes, "Yeah, haa, 83 me pehli baar, 2011 me number 2, karenge jamke vaar, Kiwi ho ya Kangaroo, Hitman maare chati century, ukhare gilli Bumrah ke Yorker, aao jitaye Team India ko, hausle apne zara buland kar, Go Team India, get the World Cup, Humara hain World Cup, kya."

    While Sherlyn is looking all bold, as she can be seen flaunting ample cleavage, many users also slammed her by calling her 'plastic'.

    Super 30 FIRST Movie Review: Critics Laud Hrithik Roshan

    A user also called out Sherlyn Chopra for her 'cheap stunts' and wrote, "Can you stop trying to gain attention by wishing the nation using your cheap stunts?"

    More SHERLYN CHOPRA News

    Read more about: sherlyn chopra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue