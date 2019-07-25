Sherlyn Chopra Releases Awesome Mausam Music Video; Leaves Fans Asking For More With Her NSFW Moves

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the boldest ladies in Bollywood, just released her eagerly-awaited Awesome Mausam song on her App, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. In the sensuous teaser, shared on instagram, she is seen redefining the the meaning the hotness with her seductive moves in the rain. The young lady sure knows how to grab plenty of attention.

In case you did not know, Sherlyn made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 release Time Pass, which failed to impress fans and sank without a trace. Thereafter, she acted in a few other movies and tried to find a foothold in the industry. Sadly, barring Dil Bole Hadippa, none of her releases did anything for her career. With her career going nowhere, Sherlyn directed and acted in Maya a short which gained a decent amount of attention on social media.

Despite not being a big name, Sherlyn has often been in the limelight for a variety of reasons. A few years ago, she had made a few shocking remarks about casting couch, which left everyone shocked.

"When I was a little girl, I was told that 'f*** o**' was a forbidden term. As a young adult, I learnt that saying 'f*** o**' was necessary. I was naive as a newcomer in Mumbai. But not so naive that I couldn't sense the energies around me. My words have always either attracted a strong mind or offended a weak one," she had told a daily.

Just like her past comments, Awesome Mausam too is likely to help her become the talk of the town .

Sherlyn Chopra currently does not have any movies in her kitty. However, she might try to revive her career if Awesome Mausam becomes popular. Either way, fans can expect her to keep posting interesting stuff on social media in the coming days as well.