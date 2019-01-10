Shibani Dandekar All Dressed Up For Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s Birthday Party; Janhvi Kapoor Spotted

Shibani Is All Smiles At Farhan's Birthday Bash

Shibani Dandekar was all smiles while making her way to rumored boyfriend Farhan Akhtar's birthday bash on Wednesday night. Shibani wore a white jumpsuit, brown sandals and accessorized with a maroon sling bag. Shibani had earlier shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself and Farhan, captioning it "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps love you loads @faroutakhtar." Although they haven't confirmed it, its obvious enough the two are dating.

The Birthday Boy

Farhan Akhtar hosted a birthday bash to ring in his 45th birthday on Wednesday. Farhan sported a casual look wearing a tan colored t-shirt and grey pants. If reports are to be believed, Farhan might be tying the knot with Shibani and in month of March or April. The two are allegedly engaged. When Shibani posted a picture of herself and Farhan wishing him a happy birthday, Farhan replied, "Love you Shibani." Enough said!

Janhvi Snapped With A Friend

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with a friend in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Janhvi smiled to herself as she was snapped by the cameras. She kept a no make up look sporting a pink t-shirt. Janhvi will be seen next on Karan Johar's muti-starrer Kalank which is set to release on April 19th, 2019.

Mira's Wednesday Gym Look

Mira Rajput is a regular goer to the gym. She was spotted on Wednesday evening, after a work-out session. She was wearing a white tank top with grey printed tights, and sneakers.