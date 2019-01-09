Shibani Dandekar's Birthday Wishes To Farhan Akhtar Hints At WEDDING!

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Wishing Farhan Akhtar a happy birthday, Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram by saying, "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it's his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps. Love you loads @faroutakhtar." Shibani also included hearts and kiss emojis in her caption as well.

Farhan Akhtar Says 'Love You Shibani'!

Just when Shibani Dandekar posted the birthday picture, Farhan Akhtar commented, "Love you Shibani," and left a big red heart emoji in the comments section.

Wedding On The Cards?

Reports are doing the rounds that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in 2019 and families from both the sides have given their nod. Even Farhan Akhtar's children Shakya and Akira feel at home in the presence of Shibani Dandekar.

Making Their Relationship Public?

Despite the PDA on social media and outings, both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have not confirmed that they're in a relationship yet and we hope they'll make their love for each other official as soon as possible.