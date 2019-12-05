    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shibani Dandekar Says She Has Never Felt So Unsafe In The Ten Years That She Has Lived In Mumbai

      Safety of women in India has become an issue that just doesn't seem to be getting resolved. The near daily horror stories of violence against women has got many, including celebrities, concerned about the state of affairs of women's safety. Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar says that she has never felt this unsafe in the ten years that she has lived in Mumbai.

      Shibani Dandekar Say She Hasn’t Felt So Unsafe In 10 Years

      Shibani shared what she thinks and feels about the prevalent increase in incidents of violence against women. "We read about someone getting raped or murdered almost every day. It is devastating and disgusting. I don't understand what is happening, what we are doing about it and what progress we are making," she said, according to Hindustan Times.

      Relating her own experiences, she said, "I've never felt so unsafe in these ten years living in Mumbai, but a couple of weeks ago, when I was leaving a restaurant, I couldn't find my car and was walking down a busy street. Suddenly, I felt creepy and scared. It wasn't even late at night; it was in broad daylight. I can't imagine having this feeling all the time which many women probably have while going to work or in the train or in a cab. I can't imagine living my life with no fear for my safety."

      She concluded that although we raise awareness and talk about making India a safe place for women, it is not creating a big impact. She feels there needs to be a solution, and would love to know what more she could do to raise awareness and help.

      Shibani will be seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please, an Amazon Prime web series.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
