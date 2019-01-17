Shibani Dandekar Surprises Farhan Akhtar With A Romantic Date Night On His Birthday! [PICS]

It is rightly said, 'Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do.' Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in love and the couple have been flooding our Instagram page with their oh-so-romantic posts for each other.

To surprise Farhan on his birthday, his ladylove Shibani recently planned a romantic date-night for him and dropped some major relationship goals for all girls out there.

Later, she took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from Farhan's birthday celebrations and captioned them as, "No biggie! Just a casual movie night celebrating @faroutakhtar 's bday 🎥 🍿

EPIC decor by the super talented @Thedramaqueen2012 you ladies are just outstanding! BLOWN away by your artistry! Pure Magic!

A couple of pounds heavier thanks to the decadent feast put together by @aditidugar

@the_pigslayer @sagesaffron The most INSANE food ever! Still salivating!! Yum! Beyond brilliant!," she further added.

Farhan Is A Lucky Man Shibani's birthday surprise included a cozy set-up for the date night and we think that's a total winner! A Movie On A Date Night & We Are Totally Sold We are guessing that Farhan must have clicked this photo of his girlfriend. What do you folks think? Love Is In The Air! Shibani arranged a special screening of Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born for a man and wait, there was even a live popcorn counter. Damn, we are so jealous of Farhan. These Two Are All Things Love So what if this is a blurry capture! The happiness on Farhan's face speak volumes. Hey There! The girl is seen lazing around and we totally get those vibes. Picture-Perfect The dreamy decor at the date venue is making us go 'awww' all the way.

On the professional front, Farhan will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. He also recently signed up Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan which is a heartfelt story of a boxer.

