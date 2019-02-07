Shibani Dandekar Talks About Dating Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People To Understand From The Pictures

Shibani On The Constant Buzz Around Her Dating Farhan

"I don't feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to."

'I Just Post What I Want To'

Shibani said, "Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it's not something ‘uncovered' kind of. I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way..."

Shibani On Remaining Tight-Lipped About Their Relationship

When quizzed why she never opens up about her relationship reports with Farhan Akhtar, she quipped, "I expect people to understand from the pictures."

It Is What It Is: Shibani On Her Relationship With Farhan

Shibani further added, "I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s).

Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it... I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

The Actress Opens Up About Why We See Her In Less Hindi Films

"I think it's just about finding something that works. People tend to call me for only one thing - NRI-based roles. I'd like to change that and expand a little bit, and have more substance.

How I talk, the accent I have, and my personality - people tend to see me in that way, (I have) that kind of vibe.

To imagine me doing something (else) is difficult for some people, and not just NRI, which is nothing wrong, but I want a little bit more variety in terms of roles."