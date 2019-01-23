Shilpa Shetty & Her Mother In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Failing To Pay Loan

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda are being dragged to court by the owner of an automobile agency. According to a report in Mid-Day, Parhad Amra has alleged that Shilpa's late father had borrowed Rs 21 Lakh and was supposed to pay the amount to him, with interest in January 2017.

The report claims that Amra paid the first instalment of Rs 8 lakh on August 20, 2015, from his automobile agency account, then a second one of Rs 5 lakh on September 5, 2015 from his personal account, and the third one of Rs 8 lakh on October 7, 2015 from his agency's account. All payments were made through cheques drawn in the favour of Surendra's firm ' Corgifts'.

He further claimed that he shared a good equation with Shilpa's late father and that he had provided him with money for his business in July 2015.

The proprietor claims that Sunanda and his two daughters who were his partners denied that the loan was ever advanced and refused to repay the money post Surendra Shetty's demise in October 2016.

Amra's advocate Yusuf Iqbal told Mid-Day, "The matter came up for hearing on December 8, 2018, and since no one from the Shetty family nor their lawyer were present for the hearing, the court directed Juhu police to make an inquiry under section 202 of Criminal Procedure Code and submit their report. The matter is slated for [hearing] on January 29."

Police inspector Hanumant Lokhande from the Juhu police station, added, "The investigation is still underway and the police officer concerned will complete it at the earliest and submit his report to court accordingly,"

Amra further told the tabloid, "I trusted the Shetty family with my hard-earned money and they've swindled me out of my life savings. I have no option but to proceed legally."

Meanwhile, Shilpa has denied all the allegations and said that she will be up for hearing on January 29 at the Magistrate Court.

