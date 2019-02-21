Shilpa Shetty & Her Hubby Raj Kundra Go Out For Lunch; Sanjay Dutt Snapped At The Airport

Shilpa Shetty Goes On A Lunch Date With Hubby Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra went out for a lunch date on Thursday afternoon when they were snapped by the paps. Shilpa looked pretty in a casual avatar, as she stepped out in a red striped t-shirt, denim shorts, and a denims jacket tied around her waist. She wore a pair of white shoes, accessorized with large framed sunglasses and let her long tresses free. Her hubby Raj Kundra also looked casual in a dark grey t-shirt, denims, and a pair of sneakers.

Sanjay Dutt Spotted At The Airport

Sanjay Dutt was snapped at the airport on Thursday evening. Sanjay looked every bit the rock star that he is in a black t-shirt, black denims and black shoes as he gave a smile to the cameras. Sanjay Dutt has been signed for Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan Gives A Luka Chuppi Pose At The Airport

Kartik Aaryan was also snapped at the airport on Thursday. He prepared to jet off somewhere in a casual avatar, in a black hooded sweatshirt, and light wash denims, teaming his outfit with a pair of white sneakers. He gave a Luka Chuppi pose to the cameras as he was snapped. Kartik has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi which also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 1st.

Sophie Choudry's Sun Kissed Photo At The Airport

Sophie Choudry was also clicked at the airport on Thursday. Sophie looked chic in a white button down shirt, a faded denim jacket and black tights. She opted to wear a pair of black boots to go with her outfit.