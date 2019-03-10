English
    Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding Reception! Pics

    By
    |

    Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot yesterday on March 9, 2019 and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple on the special day. From movie stars to politicians and business tycoons, everyone made a beeline tio witness the wedding of a lifetime. Also, the couple threw a grand wedding reception today at the Jio Grounds in Mumbai and Shilpa Shetty along with Raj Kundra, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Rajkumar Hirani with family, Vidhu Vinod Chopra with family were present at the venue. View the pictures below...

    Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pose for the shutterbugs at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai. Doesn't Shilpa look absolutely stunning here, folks?

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor was one among the early birds to arrive at the reception and made heads turn with her stunning outfit.

    Karan Johar

    Filmmaker Karan Johar at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Suniel Shetty

    Suniel Shetty poses along with his wife Mana Shetty at the wedding reception.

    Sonali Bendre

    Sonali Bendre attended the wedding reception along with her husband Goldie Behl.

    Pooja Hegde

    The Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde strikes a pose for the cameras in all her glory and looks ao lovely in her outfit.

    Boney Kapoor

    Boney Kapoor stole the limelight with his bright red blazer and it's surely one of a kind we've seen the filmmaker ever wear.

    Rajkumar Hirani & Family

    The Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani poses along with his wife Manjeet Hirani.

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Family

    The ever smiling Vidhu Vinod Chopra strikes a pose with his family at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception.

    PV Sindhu

    Tennis champion PV Sindhu is all smiles at the wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Anu Malik & Family

    Music director Anu Malik along with his family stood for the cameras before attending the wedding reception.

    Farah Khan

    Filmmaker Farah Khan was present at the wedding reception to bless the newly married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
