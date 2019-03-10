Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Wedding Reception! Pics

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pose for the shutterbugs at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai. Doesn't Shilpa look absolutely stunning here, folks?

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was one among the early birds to arrive at the reception and made heads turn with her stunning outfit.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty poses along with his wife Mana Shetty at the wedding reception.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre attended the wedding reception along with her husband Goldie Behl.

Pooja Hegde

The Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde strikes a pose for the cameras in all her glory and looks ao lovely in her outfit.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor stole the limelight with his bright red blazer and it's surely one of a kind we've seen the filmmaker ever wear.

Rajkumar Hirani & Family

The Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani poses along with his wife Manjeet Hirani.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Family

The ever smiling Vidhu Vinod Chopra strikes a pose with his family at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception.

PV Sindhu

Tennis champion PV Sindhu is all smiles at the wedding reception in Mumbai.

Anu Malik & Family

Music director Anu Malik along with his family stood for the cameras before attending the wedding reception.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan was present at the wedding reception to bless the newly married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.