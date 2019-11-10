Shilpa Shetty Kundra Opens Up About Her 13 Year-long Sabbatical From The Movies

The actress will be making a comeback to the big screen next year. She will be seen in director Sabbir Khan's action film "Nikamma" alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Shilpa Shetty spoke at length about her career and personal life in an episode of Romedy Now’s The Love, Laugh, Live Show.

The Baazigar actress said "I have been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of." (sic)

Shetty was last seen on the silver screen in the year 2007 in Anurag Basu’s Life In A... Metro and Anil Sharma’s Apne respectively. Looking back at her acting journey Shilpa candidly confessed that "Becoming an actor was luck by chance. I was about 15 years old and went for an event where a guy saw me and asked to get myself clicked. The next day, the photos were distributed on a set of a show and that's when I started getting work." (sic)

On asked as to what kind of shows does she watch and the kind of work she would like to do; Shilpa replied by saying that she normally has very little time on hand to watch digital content. Although she is open to anything that would spark her interest either in the cinema or digital space. The uber-fit diva, over the years, has kept herself busy with a number of business ventures whilst judging reality shows and writing books and making videos about yoga, food et al.

Shetty is extremely active on Instagram and Youtube and enjoys massive following on the platforms. Shilpa routinely gives everyone a glimpse of her blissful personal life with constant updates in the form of pictures with hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan via social media.