    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shilpa Shetty Kundra Opens Up About Her 13 Year-long Sabbatical From The Movies

      By
      |

      The actress will be making a comeback to the big screen next year. She will be seen in director Sabbir Khan's action film "Nikamma" alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Shilpa Shetty spoke at length about her career and personal life in an episode of Romedy Now’s The Love, Laugh, Live Show.

      The Baazigar actress said "I have been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of." (sic)

      Shilpa Shetty

      Shetty was last seen on the silver screen in the year 2007 in Anurag Basu’s Life In A... Metro and Anil Sharma’s Apne respectively. Looking back at her acting journey Shilpa candidly confessed that "Becoming an actor was luck by chance. I was about 15 years old and went for an event where a guy saw me and asked to get myself clicked. The next day, the photos were distributed on a set of a show and that's when I started getting work." (sic)

      On asked as to what kind of shows does she watch and the kind of work she would like to do; Shilpa replied by saying that she normally has very little time on hand to watch digital content. Although she is open to anything that would spark her interest either in the cinema or digital space. The uber-fit diva, over the years, has kept herself busy with a number of business ventures whilst judging reality shows and writing books and making videos about yoga, food et al.

      Shetty is extremely active on Instagram and Youtube and enjoys massive following on the platforms. Shilpa routinely gives everyone a glimpse of her blissful personal life with constant updates in the form of pictures with hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan via social media.

      Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue