    Shilpa Shetty Makes An Honest Confession; Says 'She Can't Swim'

    Shilpa Shetty is known for her 'Sunday binge' videos on Instagram. Every Sunday, the actress shares a video of herself, indulging into sweet cravings and inspires her millions of followers about how to stay fit and fabulous. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa makes an honest confession and says she can't swim.

    Shilpa shares a video on her Instagram page and writes, "Today was an incredible feeling .. An Honest confession.. "I can't swim" . I've tried so many times to learn, trust me.. but in vain.. So I'm not a water-baby ,but today I felt like a baby in a mother's womb.. Had to share this with you.. the smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to #float .. for the first time ( with someone's help ofcourse and no fear) is unparalleled.. To just let go ..of our fears , and trust is what we find hardest.. Lovvved this #watsutherapy an absolute #musttry ♥️😇 @shawellness #shawellnessclinic #stretching #watertherapy #gratitude #happy #keepafloat #joy #letgo #littlejoys #learningnewthings #traveldiaries #spain."

    Today was an incredible feeling .. An Honest confession.. "I can't swim" . I've tried so many times to learn, trust me.. but in vain.. So I'm not a water-baby ,but today I felt like a baby in a mother's womb.. Had to share this with you.. the smile on my face is proof of the bliss I felt to just be able to #float .. for the first time ( with someone's help ofcourse and no fear) is unparalleled.. To just let go ..of our fears , and trust is what we find hardest.. Lovvved this #watsutherapy an absolute #musttry ♥️😇🧿 @shawellness #shawellnessclinic #stretching #watertherapy #gratitude #happy #keepafloat #joy #letgo #littlejoys #learningnewthings #traveldiaries #spain

    Many fans gave a major thumbs up to her video and praised the actress for inspiring them. Check out their reaction here..

    @buoyantfeet: "Even I can't swim. I am water phobic but m adamant to let go for this fear of.mine. you always inspire."

    @arihant2018; "Grt... Inspirational."

    @narayanpandiya03: "Epic one shilpa."

    @kavita2884: "Just seeing this is so calming."

    @m.kidirbekova2404: "I am so surprised and me can't swim too. Learning to swim can be done anytime. Wow, I am very happy for you."

    On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam. Reportedly, Shilpa will play a writer, who will have a crucial role in the narrative.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
