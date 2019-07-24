English
    Shilpa Shetty's OOPS Moment Goes Viral; Actress Has Her Own 'Marilyn Monroe' Shot!

    There's hardly anyone out there who isn't a fan of Shilpa Shetty! She's one of the few actresses who can give other divas a run for their money when it comes to dropping major fitness goals. Those following her Instagram account may be aware that the actress never fails to flaunt her sexy curves. The actress recently dropped a video on her social media page which has made all her fans go gaga over her.

    Shilpa who is currently vacationing in London with her family, had her own 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on a cruise. The video features her posing until suddenly her dress slides up because of the wind. She immediately grabs her dress and laughs. Check out the video here.

    My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze' 😄 Please watch till the end...🤦🏻‍♀😂 #throwback #bloopers #funtimes #vacation #cruising #slomo #laughs #epic

    Shilpa Has Her Own 'Marilyn Monroe' Moment

    Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the hottie wrote, "My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze'. Please watch till the end..." - (sic)

    Well, we must say Shilpa's humour is quite on point here!

    On The Work Front

    Shilpa will be next seen making her comeback in Bollywood with Ramesh Taurani's upcoming untitled film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

    Buzz Is The Actress Plays A Writer In The Film

    A source spilled the beans, "Shilpa plays a writer in the film. After a month-long holiday in London and Greece, she returns to Mumbai in the first week of August and will immediately start shooting for the film. She is really excited."

    Shilpa Shetty On Her Bollywood Comeback

    Earlier when the actress was quizzed about her comeback in her interview, the actress had replied, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough". With the latest film announcement, it looks like our wait is finally over.

