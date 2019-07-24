Shilpa Shetty's OOPS Moment Goes Viral; Actress Has Her Own 'Marilyn Monroe' Shot!

Shilpa Has Her Own 'Marilyn Monroe' Moment

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the hottie wrote, "My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze'. Please watch till the end..."Well, we must say Shilpa's humour is quite on point here!

On The Work Front

Shilpa will be next seen making her comeback in Bollywood with Ramesh Taurani's next untitled film which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

Buzz Is The Actress Plays A Writer In The Film

A source spilled the beans, "Shilpa plays a writer in the film. After a month-long holiday in London and Greece, she returns to Mumbai in the first week of August and will immediately start shooting for the film. She is really excited."

Shilpa Shetty On Her Bollywood Comeback

Earlier when the actress was quizzed about her comeback in her interview, the actress had replied, "When was I gone? I am doing TV, brand endorsements. Out of the five scripts which came to me, I read three and I didn't like them. I hope I like the rest two... "It should be worthwhile, to leave the house going for work, to leave my baby. I really want to make a movie, very soon. Let's hope there is somebody out there who gives me a role enticing enough". With the latest film announcement, it looks like our wait is finally over.