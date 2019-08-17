Shilpa Shetty Rejects Rs 10 Crore Offer To Act In Slimming Pill Commercial

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is well-known for maintaining good health has captured the hearts of fans by rejecting a slimming pill commercial. It looks like the actress is acting thoughtfully when it comes to recommending or promoting products that might affect her fans' and followers' health. It is a known fact that she has always put a healthy lifestyle on her priority list and has never compromised on it. The Baazigar star had even launched a fitness and wellness app, a couple of months ago to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Coming back to the slimming pill commercial, it is being said that Shilpa recently rejected to act in the commercial. The Ayurvedic company, apparently, offered her a Rs 10 crore deal to endorse a slimming pill.

It was when she was interviewed by Mid-day, it was known that she politely turned down the offer. In the interview, she was quoted as saying, "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. Lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

On the work front, Shilpa's most awaited comeback was announced by her on Instagram. She posted a picture and captioned it, "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma, directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always." (sic)

Shilpa will be seen starring with Abhimanyu Dassani and newbie Shirley Shetia in Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'.