English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shilpa Shetty Rejects Rs 10 Crore Offer To Act In Slimming Pill Commercial

    By
    |

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is well-known for maintaining good health has captured the hearts of fans by rejecting a slimming pill commercial. It looks like the actress is acting thoughtfully when it comes to recommending or promoting products that might affect her fans' and followers' health. It is a known fact that she has always put a healthy lifestyle on her priority list and has never compromised on it. The Baazigar star had even launched a fitness and wellness app, a couple of months ago to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.

    shilpa shetty

    Coming back to the slimming pill commercial, it is being said that Shilpa recently rejected to act in the commercial. The Ayurvedic company, apparently, offered her a Rs 10 crore deal to endorse a slimming pill.

    It was when she was interviewed by Mid-day, it was known that she politely turned down the offer. In the interview, she was quoted as saying, "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. Lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

    On the work front, Shilpa's most awaited comeback was announced by her on Instagram. She posted a picture and captioned it, "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma, directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always." (sic)

    Shilpa will be seen starring with Abhimanyu Dassani and newbie Shirley Shetia in Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma'.

    More SHILPA SHETTY News

    Read more about: shilpa shetty
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue