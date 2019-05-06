English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shilpa Shetty To Launch Celebrity Fitness App

    By Pti
    |

    Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to launch her own holistic wellness application. Shilpa said her aim is to help people in leading a healthy and fit life. "I realised a lot of people need help and direction and information and ask me how I do it, hence I decided to put all this into my app with my experience."

    "..and the help of the best experts in the business to help you workout in the comfort of your home with no equipment or expensive gym memberships from beginner to advanced athlete we have plans specifically made for all levels," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

    shilpa-shetty-to-launch-celebrity-fitness-app

    The app also has yoga and meditation programmes to relax and rejuvenate the mind. 'Shilpa Shetty' app is available on iOS from May 6 and on Android from June 8.

    Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's HOTNESS Is NOT The Basis Of My Marriage

    Read more about: shilpa shetty
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue