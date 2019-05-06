shilpa-shetty-to-launch-celebrity-fitness-app

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to launch her own holistic wellness application. Shilpa said her aim is to help people in leading a healthy and fit life. "I realised a lot of people need help and direction and information and ask me how I do it, hence I decided to put all this into my app with my experience."

"..and the help of the best experts in the business to help you workout in the comfort of your home with no equipment or expensive gym memberships from beginner to advanced athlete we have plans specifically made for all levels," the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

The app also has yoga and meditation programmes to relax and rejuvenate the mind. 'Shilpa Shetty' app is available on iOS from May 6 and on Android from June 8.

