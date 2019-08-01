Shilpa Shetty To Make Bollywood Comeback After 13 Years With Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Nikamma'
Here's some good news for all Shilpa Shetty fans! The actress is all set to end her 13-year sabbatical in films with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma', which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the Bollywood debut of YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. She last starred in Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol starrer 'Apne'.
While Shilpa's role in 'Nikamma' is being kept under wraps, the actress is quite excited to be a part of this action-entertainer.
Shilpa Says Her Role Is Something She Hasn't Attempted Before
A TOI report quoted her as saying, "It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It's a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it's something that I have never attempted before. I can't wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar."
She Is Happy To End Her 13-Year Sabbatical
The actress even tweeted, "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma ,directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings 🙏😇 and Thank you for all the love always💗." (sic)
Abhimanyu Welcomed Her On Board
The actor tweeted, "So excited to announce this! Please welcome the Icon @TheShilpaShetty! Cherishing the opportunity to work with you on #nikamma & the Sunday binge."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films, Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia starrer 'Nikamma' is slated for a summer 2020 release.
