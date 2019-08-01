Shilpa Shetty To Make Bollywood Comeback After 13 Years With Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Nikamma'

Shilpa Says Her Role Is Something She Hasn't Attempted Before

A TOI report quoted her as saying, "It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It's a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it's something that I have never attempted before. I can't wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar."

She Is Happy To End Her 13-Year Sabbatical

The actress even tweeted, "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma ,directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings 🙏😇 and Thank you for all the love always💗." (sic)

Abhimanyu Welcomed Her On Board

The actor tweeted, "So excited to announce this! Please welcome the Icon @TheShilpaShetty! Cherishing the opportunity to work with you on #nikamma & the Sunday binge."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films, Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia starrer 'Nikamma' is slated for a summer 2020 release.