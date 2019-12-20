Shilpa Shetty To Shake A Leg To The Recreated Version Of Churake Dil Mera In Hungama 2

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shilpa Shetty has finally ended her self-imposed sabbatical of 13 years. The actress will soon be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. She will also be collaborating with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan for the first time with Hungama 2. The movie will also mark Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. According to the last reports, Shilpa will be shaking a leg to the recreated version of her much-loved song, Churake Dil Mera in the movie.

      A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a glamorous, fun, peppy dance track and the remix version has been sung by Anu’s daughter Anmol. While it’s a glamourous number, the situation that Shilpa will be seen in, is amazingly humorous. Her introduction in Hungama 2 will take place through 'Churake Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ with some really cool innovative dance steps. Earlier this week, the song was recorded at YRF Studios.”

      Shilpa Shetty

      The source went on to add, “It was a moment of nostalgia for Anu as he had composed the music so many years before. So, when Shilpa, clad in an orange leopard-print skirt and top, had danced so amazingly to 'Churake Dil Mera’ from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, who better than she herself to match her steps to her remix? It will be shot from January next year after Priyadarshan comes to Mumbai.”

      The original iconic number was filmed on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anadi. Hungama 2 will feature a fresh new pair in the form of South actress Pranitha Subhash and Meezan Jaaferi. On the other hand, Shilpa will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the movie.

      Hungama 2 is touted to be a comedy of errors and hilarious misunderstandings. However, the makers have made it clear that it is not a direct sequel to 2003 Hungama. The predecessor starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani was a massive success and a dearly loved movie. Hungama 2 is all set to go on floors from January 6, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
