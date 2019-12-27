Shimla Mirchi Trailer: Hema Malini Is A Sassy ‘Bad Girl’ In This Rajkummar Rao-Rakul Preet Starrer

The trailer of Ramesh Sippy's upcoming film Shimla Mirchi dropped on Thursday and man, we can expect some laughs from this unusual love story. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in the lead, the film is about a mother-daughter duo falling in love with the same man.

In the trailer, we see Rajkummar's character struggle to say, 'I love you', although his family is super encouraging. When he finally does manage to profess his love on paper, after setting his eyes on a girl (Rakul), it reaches the wrong woman; the girl's mother (Hema). Prodded on by the girl, the mother falls head over heels in love with Rajkummar's character. The mother has made up her mind to be 'bura', and what unfolds is a confusing yet hilarious situation.

Hema Malini, who will be back on the big screen after years, appears solid as the mother who now wishes to turn into a 'bad girl'; it looks like she will steal the show. Rajkummar is endearing as the soft spoken boy who is unable to refuse the advances by Hema's character, whom he clearly does not have feelings for. Rakul's charm as the well-wishing daughter is undeniable.

Watch the trailer here -

Ramesh Sippy took to directing, with this film, after nearly two decades. His last film was Zamaana Deewana in 1995.

Shimla Mirchi went on floors in 2014, and was completed in 2015. The film also features Shakti Kapoor and Kanwaljit Singh. It is set to hit theatres on January 3, 2020.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Is All Set To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's Comedy Of Errors

ALSO READ: Dharmendra APOLOGIZES To Wife Hema Malini After Trolling Her: 'Humka Maafi De Diyo'