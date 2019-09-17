Shiney Ahuja's Rape Case: Section 375 Writer Manish Gupta Shares Disturbing Details!

Section 375 has been getting rave reviews from the movie-goers. Amid all the praises, writer of the movie, Manish Gupta says that the film is inspired by actor Shiney Ahuja's rape case. He told The Quint, "It is absolutely inspired by the Shiney Ahuja case because I knew Shiney personally. This was in 2009. In 2009, I was supposed to do a film with Shiney. It was supposed to be a film on the gangster Charles Sobhraj. So I used to visit Shiney at his residence in Oshiwara and his wife Anupam.

He added, "She was his manager, so I used to interact with her. And now there was this maid, a very young maid in the house. She used to serve me water, etc. One evening, I just heard that Shiney has been arrested for raping that girl. I was shocked. I rushed to the police station - the Oshiwara police station."

Manish further revealed that he had met the DCP, and the latter had told him he is not sure if it was consensual or if it was rape. When Manish asked the DCP to let Shiney go, the DCP told him, "No he is in custody. I'm bound by the law, that's the law. I have to obey the law so I'm not sure whether the sex is consensual or forced, but I have to keep him under custody."

Manish also revealed that he had also read the charge sheet of the case and had read the survivor's statement. Manish reveals that she had described in minute details about what had happened with her. Manish asserts that it was pretty scary, the way she had described her ordeal and her statement also seemed true to him. At that point in time, Manish also thought the girl wasn't lying!

He concluded by saying, "Now I didn't know what to believe. On one side was Anupam who is a woman and her husband has been accused of rape. Her life is devastated even if it was consensual sex. On the other hand, there is this girl who has been raped, exploited so it was rather disturbing for me. And that's how the germ of the movie came. But yes there are other similar cases to that of Shiney's that were source material for me."