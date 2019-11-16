Shobha De's Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health: Our Precious Nightingale Is Fine

Since the last couple of days, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's ill health has been the talk of the town. She was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours of Monday after she complained of difficulty in breathing. Later, a family member shared that the singer was detected with 'viral chest congestion'.

Meanwhile, various rumours about Lata's health started doing the rounds on the internet. Amidst all this, author Shobha Dee confirmed that the singing legend is fine. Taking to her Twitter handle, she tweeted, "Just spoke to the family . By God's grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata." (sic)

The update came just a few minutes after she asked Twitter about an update on the singer's health. "Tell me it isn't true. Has India lost its nightingale? @mangeshkarlata," De had tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar's PR team further said in a statement on Saturday, "Lata didi is doing good today."

On Friday, the singer's official spokesperson had said, "Dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great."

Earlier, one of the family members told Times Now, "Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home."

Lata Mangeskhar is the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and has more than 30000 songs across many languages to her singing credit.

