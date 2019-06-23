SHOCKING! What Made Anurag Kashyap Say 'Gangs Of Wasseypur Ruined My Life'?

When you hear the name Anurag Kashyap, one of the films which immediately comes to your mind is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. However, the filmmaker says that his life got ruined when his film released seven years ago.

As the cult film completed seven years yesterday, Anurag took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019."

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan in one of his interviews had mentioned how he would have given his right hand to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. "Initially my leaning was always towards the left side. I had loved 'Black Friday', Sriram's films... I was leaning over there. I would have probably given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. Honestly," the actor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha who played Najma Khatun in the film wrote in an Instagram post, ""It's been 7 years... 7 glorious years of my existence in this crazy ecosystem! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this opportunity, it was an immense experience to learn from geniuses likes Rajiv Ravi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin et al! Made some lasting friends that I later worked with @neeraj.ghaywan, @itsvineetsingh and @vickykaushal09 ! Thanks Viacom for backing a film as crazy as this. Much love, gratitude to all involved. . . Hi @snekhanwalkar Gotta be a little crazy to be in a film like this! #gangsofwasseypur #nagmakhatoon #7yearanniversary #throwback."

For those who ain't aware, actor Vicky Kaushal worked as an assistant director on the sets of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. He had earlier shared in an interview, "Working as an AD on Gangs Of Wasseypur helped me immensely. I feel blessed that I got the opportunity to work with Anurag Kashyap. Not just as an actor in terms of acting. I met some brilliant actors who are amazing human beings. And I got the conduct also, how to behave. How to behave as a team. How to consider and respect the other person's job also. It was a film made on a limited budget, real locations, where the actors were called in with no specific schedule. They were all very co-operative. I learnt surrendering completely to the procedure."

I got to interact with Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and Piyush Mishra, and I got to know the importance of theatre in an actor's life. That's what became my next step. When I got done with assisting on that film, I started doing theatre in Mumbai with Naseer sahab, Manav Kaul and Kumud Mishra. If Wasseypur didn't happen, if my interaction with those actors didn't happen, I wouldn't have realised the importance of theatre. I was very intimidated with theatre early on because I used to think that it is was for serious actors."

