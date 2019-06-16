Shraddha Kapoor FEELS LIKE THIS About Playing A Cop In Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho'!

Shraddha Kapoor, the most relatable actress of the Bollywood Industry who has created a huge buzz with her bold stare while holding a gun in the poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie, 'Saaho', recently opened up about the interesting insights on playing a bold cop avatar in 'Saaho'.

Talking about her never seen before cop avatar in the Prabhas starrer, the great dancer and singer shares, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. "

The super elated actress who always looked forward to playing the role of a cop further says, "But definitely essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one."

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. The actress is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho, a high octane action thriller will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

