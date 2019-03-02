Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Pre-birthday Surprise From Team Street Dancer, Watch Video Here!

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently busy shooting in London for her upcoming film Street Dancer, got a cute surprise from her team and film's cast on the sets.

The actress received a midnight surprise by her team who got a cake for Shraddha inside her room. Not just her team but also the cast of Street Dancers gave Shraddha a pre birthday surprise followed by cake cutting celebration.

Shraddha who was overwhelmed with the suprise also asked her team member, Raju to accompany her in the celebration as they both share the same birthday. Check out the video here.

Shraddha has been treating the audience with a sneak peek into her London schedule of Street Dancer a proof of which is seen on her social media.

While in Mumbai, Shraddha was traveling back and forth from the hometown to Hyderabad to shoot for Saaho. The actress is also learning new languages to shoot for Saaho which is a multilingual film.

On the work front, after the success of Stree Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

