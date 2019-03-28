English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shraddha Kapoor Glammed Up For Dinner With A Friend; Urmila Matondkar Snapped At Airport

    By
    |

    Shraddha Kapoor was dining out with a friend on Wednesday night and she looked all glammed up. Urmila Matdonkar, who announced that she will be contesting the elections from the Congress Party, was snapped at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. Dia Mirza looked beautiful when she got papped at the airport. Malvika Raaj, was snapped in an all denim look on Wednesday night. Check out the pictures of these lovely B-Town ladies!

    Shraddha Kapoor Snapped After Dinner With A Friend

    Shraddha Kapoor had dinner with a friend on Wednesday evening and she was all glammed up for the night. She looked beautiful in a white floral maxi dress and a pair of white stilettos. Shraddha is filming for Remo D'Souza's next film, Street Dancer 3, in which she will star opposite Varun Dhawan.

    Urmila Matondkar Spotted At The Airport

    Urmila Matondkar recently announced that she will be contesting the2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party. She was snapped at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday night, and looked pretty in an off white salwar suit, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

    Dia Mirza's Beautiful Airport Look

    Dia Mirza too was spotted at the airport on Wednesday night and she looked beautiful as ever. Dia was wearing a baby salwar suit with embroidery on it. Dia was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic film, Sanju, starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

    Malvika Raaj Goes All Denim

    Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was snapped in the city on Wednesday night in an all denim avatar. Malvika was donning a denim halter neck overalls with black sandals.

    MOST READ: Notebook Screening Pictures: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Attend

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 1:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue