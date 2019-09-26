Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next With Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Reacts To Reports

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a professional high. Her last two releases- 'Saaho' and Chhichore' fared well at the box office and the actress has some interesting projects lined up in the pipeline.

Owing to her recent box office successes where her movies performed extremely well and did triple-digit numbers in business, rumors surfaced about the actress joining the cast of 'Ramayana' which will be directed by her 'Chhichhore' director Nitesh Tiwari.

There was even a strong buzz about her being approached for Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst all these speculations, Shraddha has finally reacted to these reports doing the rounds on the internet.

When asked about it, the actress denied that she was even approached for either of the movies. Shraddha shared, "Contrary to the rumours, I've not been approached for either of the films. However, I have just worked with Nitesh sir in Chhichhore and he has been a dream to work with so I would love to work with him again."

The actress is on a roll as 'Chhichhore' became her third box office hit after "Stree' and 'Saaho'. Meanwhile, the leading lady has already started shooting for Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3' opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande who essays the role of Shraddha's sister in the film.

Apart from this film, Shraddha will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' co-starring Varun Dhawan. The dance flick is slated to release in 2020.

