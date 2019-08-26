Shraddha Kapoor Is Very NERVOUS About Prabhas' 'Saaho'; Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety Issues!

Shraddha Admits She's Nervous About 'Saaho'

The actress said, "It's been two years that I am associated with Saaho, and I am honestly very nervous because audiences are very particular these days about what they want to watch."

The Actress Reveals Why She Is All Jittery

She further added, "They don't care about the budget of the film or who the actors are. So in a way, it's a very good thing that way as everyone will pull up their socks and do their best. But because the audience is the ultimate judge, I am nervous."

Shraddha Says She Has A Substantial Role In Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho'

"I am looking for challenges, but at the same time, people think that you lack substance as an actor if you are in a commercial film. But I believe that you can have that balance. So for me, I feel like I want to be a part of films where the story is something I connect with or would love to do. I want to be part of stories that will entertain the audiences. In Saaho, I have enough screen space," the actress said when asked about her role in the film.

Shraddha On Dealing With Anxiety Issues

When quizzed as to how she deals with anxiety issues before a film's release, the actress revealed that she has started meditating and that really helps. She said, "I also watch what I eat and have been exercising."